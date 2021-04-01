Ed Moyer appointed County Manager

by Marissa Lorenz

The Grand County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) appointed long-time resident and employee Edward Moyer as County Manager at their most recent regular meeting.



Moyer has worked for Grand County for nearly 26 years, having accepted his first permanent job upon college graduation in the Planning Department after a brief internship with the City of Greeley. He lives in Hot Sulphur Springs with Kristi, his wife of 21 years, their 15- and 17-year-old daughters, and “a few horses and a few dogs.”



He says that he most appreciates being outdoors during his free time–especially given such an “indoor job”–and spending time with family and friends. Moyer enjoys hunting, rafting, fishing, and skiing in Grand County. His daughters are both involved in sports at Middle Park High School. And the whole family is active in 4-H.

“Grand County is definitely home,” Moyer says. “I love this place.”

Moyer has served as Assistant County Manager since 2012 and has been acting in the role of Interim County Manager since December 2020 when the BOCC terminated their contract with former County Manager Kate McIntire. It is the third time he has stepped up to fill

a vacancy in that position.



Moyer’s many years of service have accumulated in a “deep knowledge of County administration, including water and other high-profile issues unique to Grand County,” read the ensuing press release.

Indeed, Moyer has represented Grand County for many years in water planning and negotiations with such diverse entities as Northern Water, Denver Water, and the Colorado River Water Conservation District. He has worked closely with Grand County Community Development, the Middle Park Fair & Rodeo, and Grand County Airports, among many other entities.



Now permanently ensconced in the position of County Manager, Moyer says that he looks forward to continuing to serve Grand County and its citizens.



“The County has great departments and highly dedicated employees. I hope to continue supporting them in providing quality services to the public and to best support the Board of County Commissioners in carrying out their decisions, policies, and directives on behalf of that public.”



Moyer noted the immediate challenges of COVID-19 and fire recovery to the County and recognized the hard work of employees who have “taken on so many extra responsibilities, going above and beyond for over a year now.” He says he is focused on cost-effective and comprehensive fire recovery efforts and ongoing preparedness for evolving fire impacts that may present in the next few years.



In the longer term, Moyer says he will support the County in ensuring the implementation of fiscally-solid budgeting and expenditure decisions; be attentive to short and long-term capital needs and the needs of a growing community; and work on increased employee compensation, through examination of such compounding factors like housing and cost-of-living that

“impact everyone, the County, its residents and employers.”



And Moyer will maintain his personal and professional interests in “protecting water in Colorado for the many consumptive, environmental, agricultural, and recreational needs,” something he will continue to work on weekly, bolstering the “positive relationships and partnerships with both the East and West Slopes that are necessary for global success.”

Upon his unanimous appointment, Commissioner Kristen Manguso stated, “I’m very, very happy that Ed has accepted this position. He

will provide much-needed stability for the County. He is well-qualified, and I’m just thrilled at this appointment. I think we’ve done well.”



“[Moyer] brings a lot of experience to the job as well as his extensive internal knowledge that has already been talked about,” added Commissioner Rich Cimino.



And Commission Chair Merrit Linke affirmed, “I think Ed is a great fit for Grand County. He does bring needed stability to the position.



And that will help all of our employees to do their jobs better.”



The newly-appointed manager offered thanks to the BOCC for the opportunity and their support for his new position.



Moyer’s annual contracted salary will be $150,000.



The County will now begin a search for a replacement Assistant County Manager.