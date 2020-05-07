GCLD offers drive-thru and curbside pickup of library materials

Based on guidance from Colorado’s Safer at Home Public Health Order and Grand County’s Standing Public Health Order, all Grand County Library District (GCLD) library branches will allow the checkout of physical library materials either by drive thru service or curbside pickup.



Granby Library currently allows the checkout of materials via the library’s drive thru window. Beginning Monday, May 4, Fraser Valley, Juniper, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Kremmling Libraries will offer curbside pickup.



In order to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 through the transfer of library materials

to different locations, only items within each library’s collection will be available for checkout

from that branch location.



To find materials to checkout: Visit www.gcld.org and visit the ‘Catalog’ tab.



To search for a specific item, search for it in the search bar; once results pop up, click the ‘Available at’ dropdown and click on your desired branch to see items available.

To browse the entire collection at a specific library, on the main search page, click on any of

the ‘Available at…’ buttons to see that library’s collection.



Once you have verified the items you would like to check out, please call the library branch to have holds on the items placed for you.



When you call to place your items on hold, the librarian will instruct you on how and when to pick up your materials.



Protect our librarians and the community by wearing a mask when picking up materials.

Books will be due three weeks after the checkout date and DVDs and magazines will be due one week after the checkout date.



Return any materials in library book drops.



Note that none of the libraries will be open for browsing. Please call the library branch if you need assistance picking out items.



The schedule for drive thru service/curbside pickup at each branch is as follows:

Fraser Valley Library 970-726-5689

Tuesday – Thursday, 2-5 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Granby Library 970-887-2149

Monday – Thursday, 2-5pm Friday, 1-3 p.m.

Hot Sulphur Springs Library 970-725-3942

Wednesday, 2-5 p.m., Friday, 1-3 p.m.

Juniper Library 970-627-8353

Wednesday – Thursday, 2-5p.m., Friday – Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Kremmling Library 970-724-9228

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 2-5 p.m., Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

The health and safety of our staff and community members are of the utmost importance. Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering when picking up materials and to stay home if sick in any way. Materials are to be returned via the library’s book drops only and not handed to a librarian or left on the curbside pickup tables. All library materials are quarantined prior to being put back into circulation.



Many library resources are available through www.gcld.org including eBooks, video streaming, research, classes, and activities. Go to the ‘eBooks & Learning Tools’ tab on our website to access or find more. We are also currently offering digital programming for all ages. Visit the ‘Programs’ calendar on our website for information and access.



GCLD will continue to monitor the situation to determine when the libraries can fully reopen and in-person programming and events can resume. We will provide updates with information as it comes. For the most up-to-date information, visit the GCLD website at www.gcld.org.