Granby Ranch Joins Indy Pass! – Press Release

By Roxanne Hoover, Granby Ranch

The Indy Pass has added Colorado resorts Granby Ranch and Echo Mountain to its growing roster for the 22/23 season. They join Colorado’s Sunlight Mountain and Bluebird Backcountry, both added in the past few months. Granby Ranch will blackout the Christmas Holiday, and all other Colorado Indy resorts will offer unrestricted access for Indy Base Pass holders.

“Colorado is the epicenter of skiing in North America, and we are proud to now have four partner resorts there,” said Indy Pass founder Doug Fish. “There are so many great pass options for Coloradans that we don’t expect pass sales in the state to be huge. However, our passholders from around the country will be stoked to have these great additions for their Rocky Mountain vacations.”

Echo Mountain is the closest resort to Denver and a great warm-up before heading deeper into the Rockies.

Echo Mountain

Echo Mountain is the closest skiing, snowboarding, and tubing area to Denver, Colorado. A small local ski area located just 50 minutes from downtown and sitting at two miles high, Echo has a little something for everyone and gets you more time on snow while offering an experience totally different from neighboring mega-resorts.

“We’re thrilled to be joining this very special collection of independent resorts and look forward to Indy Pass holders making Echo Mountain the first stop on their Colorado tour,” said GM Fred Klaas.

Echo Mountain Stats

Annual Snowfall: 150″

Base Elevation: 10,050

Top Elevation: 10,650

Skiable Acres: 60

Granby Ranch

Located just 90 miles west of Denver, Granby Ranch is a family-owned ski resort designed and operated with families in mind. The resort is laid out with two mountains, East and West, each offering different levels of terrain. While the East side is largely green and blue, the West side offers some more challenging blues and blacks, but all trails lead back to the base area, so family and friends can easily meet back at the same place.

Granby Ranch Mountain Stats

Annual Snowfall: 120″

Base Elevation: 8,202′

Summit Elevation: 9202

Skiable Acres: 406

Colorado groomers always seem smoother and faster.

Fall Prices

Indy Base Pass – Adult $329, Kids (12-and-under) $149

Indy+ Pass – Adult $429, Kids $199 (no blackouts)

Indy Base AddOn Pass – Adult $219, Kids 119 (partner and allied resort season passholders only)

Indy+ AddOn Pass – Adult $319, Kids $169 (no blackouts)

Indy Cross Country (XC) Pass – Adult $69, Kids $29 (no blackouts)

