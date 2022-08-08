Grand County Historical Association Hosts artist Barbara Brown

GRAND COUNTY – August 8th, 2022



Grand County Historical Association welcomes local artist Barbara Brown. For the month of August her wonderful pieces

will be on display at Cozens Ranch Museum for your viewing pleasure. Paul works primarily in oil, but enjoys working in

other media, particularly charcoal and pastel, and occasionally watercolor. Barb is a retired public school district librarian

whose serious hobby has been oil painting for more than 30 years. Usually working from her own photographs, she finds

oils suit her work that can be described as being between realism and impressionism. Barb draws her overall inspiration

from two interests. The first is nature, whether it is her garden or a mountain vista. Aspens and flowers are recurring

subjects. The second is architecture.



Join us to experience these scenes during the month of August and you can meet the artist herself at the Artist Wine &

Cheese Reception on August 12th from 4-6pm. This event will allow you to meet Barb and enjoy an evening of art

appreciation with fellow art lovers with a tasty drink and snack. RSVPs are required for this event. To RSVP please email

[email protected] or call 970-726-5488.



Barb’s art will be on display during normal museum hours; 7 days a week from 10am to 4pm at Cozens Ranch Museum

in Fraser. So come by today and check it out!