GRAND COUNTY MOVES TO STAGE 1 FIRE RESTRICTIONS

GRAND COUNTY, CO – The Grand County Board of Commissioners enacted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, effective Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with our local Fire Districts, and Federal Partners, consistently monitor fire conditions and the necessity of fire restrictions on a regular basis. The decisions surrounding fire restrictions are based on a scientific fire restriction matrix that is used across northwest Colorado. Upon reviewing the latest scientific data, Sheriff Schroetlin recommended and the Board of County Commissioners approved, the implementation of Stage 1 fire restrictions for Grand County. Under Grand County Ordinance 20, a violation of fire restrictions is punishable by a $1000 fine.

The Commissioners’ decision is a collaborative effort between local Fire Districts, the Bureau of Land Management’s Kremmling Field Office, the Sulphur Ranger District of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, and the Routt National Forest. All of Grand County’s federal partners as well as Routt and Jackson Counties will also enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions by the end of the week. Under Grand County Stage 1 Restrictions, open fires are prohibited outside of a developed recreation site which means that dispersed campfires in forested areas are not permitted. The following activities and uses are also prohibited under Stage 1 Restrictions:

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed campground or picnic area or while stopped in an area of at least six feet in diameter that is barren of all combustible materials. Operating a chainsaw without an USDA or SAE approved spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order. Welding or operating torches with open flame, except in an area of at least ten feet in diameter that is barren of all combustible materials. Incendiary devices (excluding permissible fireworks).

The following activities and uses are allowed under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Open fires in developed campgrounds with fees and hosts or picnic areas with permanently constructed fire grates and/or charcoal grills. Fires contained within liquid or gas fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices, and approved wood pellet grills and stoves. Open fires at private residences within permanent or portable outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, chimineas, and/or grills. Permissible fireworks according to state statute. The permitted, professional fireworks displays in Grand County are allowed.

Help us prevent more wildfires and become a steward of these places we all must care for by checking the official source.