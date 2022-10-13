Grand County Sheriff’s Office recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness month

GRAND COUNTY, CO – In observance that October is Nationally recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the often-unspoken plight of many individuals and the dedicated work done by Grand County Advocates for a Violence-Free Community.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behaviors (e.g. financial, employment security, emotional) as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, psychological violence, and emotional abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence can vary dramatically; however, the one constant component of domestic violence is one partner’s consistent efforts to maintain power and control over the other.



We are thankful to have the enduring support for those experiencing this type of victimization and crisis in their lives through Grand County Advocates. Advocates is a non-profit volunteer-based organization whose mission is to end domestic and sexual violence in our community. To accomplish this mission, Advocates provides extensive victim support services, information, prevention education, and community awareness.



Karen Crabb, Executive Director for Grand County Advocates shared, “The staff and volunteers at Advocates truly believe in our mission of working to end domestic violence and sexual assault in Grand County. We work from an empowerment model with clients that provides support to help individuals gain control and exercise decision-making in their unique situations. All of our services are confidential and are available 24/7 through our crisis line.”

If you need help, call the Grand County Advocates 24-hour confidential crisis line at 970-725-3412, always 911 in an emergency. Learn more at https://gcadvocates.org.



“Victims of domestic violence are often understandably very scared to share the truth. They may fear speaking up could cause more harm, that others will not believe them, and of others getting involved.” Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin stated, “If you, or a loved one, are experiencing violence in any setting, I encourage you to reach out to a safe place like Grand County Advocates to get support. The safety of the public is my priority and this includes abuse of any kind.”