Grand Gazette has new owner



by Kim Cameron

At the beginning of August, Kyle Stinnett took the reins of the Grand Gazette. As the new owner and editor-in-chief, he hopes to continue the Grand Gazette’s philosophy of “Hometown News at its Best.”

Kyle hales from Mills River, North Carolina and at the forefront of his first experiences were 4-H, earning the ranks of Eagle Scout through his local boy scouts, and fellowship at his church.



After earning his business degree from Western Carolina University, Kyle began mission work that literally took him around the United States and world, and led him to his wife Alison.



In March of 2021, the couple found their way to Kremmling where Kyle says they truly found home. “After traveling to 5 continents and over 25 countries around the world, I have never been to a town quite like Kremmling. There is something special that is happening here. You can feel it in the wind, hear it in the rushing waters, and see it in the people that live here. Ali and I feel we have found where we were meant to be.”



Kyle and Alison immediately connected with the community and were invited to manage the Shiloah building, formerly known as the Bumgarner Building.



Serendipitously, his new apartment was neighbors to the Grand Gazette office upstairs in the Shiloah building. “The commute will be short!” he says with a smile.

The Grand Gazette was founded a decade ago in response to community members who were meeting as the Stronger Kremmling Economy Together (SKET) group and identified that Kremmling needed a local news source that was Kremmling centric.



Gary Bumgarner, a founder and former co-owner of the paper, says of Kyle providing new leadership, “It is nice to see his excitement and enthusiasm for Kremmling. He brings a fresh perspective to the paper.”

Kyle understands the importance of a key newsource, and after the Grand Gazette began printing intermittently, he joined the Gazette team to help produce the graduation edition. He found the work was a natural fit for him, and his commitment to the paper grew.



As a video producer for the couple’s YouTube channel, an avid photographer, and storyteller, Kyle says, “The key to telling a good story is being able to jump into the situation and feel it with your soul.”

With this heartfelt approach for storytelling and a heart for service, Kyle plans to continue the tradition of “Making Kremmling more than just a town, but a community,”



“We want to make sure this is a community paper and that we cover as many things as we can. We need the community to partner with us to meet this goal. We want everyone to feel ownership of the paper and to feel they are represented,” said Kyle.



He asks that the community continues to share their news, announcements, and photos with the Grand Gazette by emailing [email protected] or calling him at 828-606-9029.