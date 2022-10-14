Happenings in West Grand

by Elizabeth Bauer



West Grand has had a full and fun beginning of the school year. I would like to share with you, our community, some of the highlights, successes, and great things that our students and staff are doing.

Profile of a Learner–Knowledgeable



Each month, we are focusing on and highlighting one of the characteristics of our Profile of a Learner. This month we are highlighting “Knowledgeable.” A Knowledgeable Mustang can: learn and transfer knowledge and skills, connect prior knowledge to new learning, explain and defend understanding, communicate knowledge respectfully, and respectfully defend knowledge.



Celebrating National Spanish Heritage Month



We’ve been celebrating National Spanish Heritage Month at both buildings from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15. At the high school, there’s a display case with blurbs and photos celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. At both buildings, through the announcements, West Grand has been learning a Spanish word of the day every day during the celebration. Also, our very own EL students have been highlighted on Instagram as we celebrate their heritage!

High School School to Career



College and Career development is in full swing providing our students with various opportunities to explore and plan for life after high school including a College and Career “Family Night” to introduce our HTI, Counseling, GCHE, and College and Career Team and highlight the multiple pathways available for students, attending Western Slope College Fair, hosting the College Council on High School Relations College Fair, as well as a “FAFSA Completion Night.”

WGHS student interns are learning about electrical, nursing, veterinary medicine, physical therapy, and aviation. Thank you to Grand Power, Middle Park Health, Dr. Brooks, local pilots, the local EAA chapter 1267, and Grand County airports. For more information check out the website at: https://sites.google.com/egsd.org/homegrowntalentinitiative-west/home or QR:



Student Activities



West Grand High School students are embracing ownership and becoming leaders for their school and community. Several opportunities of this ownership include student-led virtual announcements each day, taking over the social media accounts to connect with our students, and developing weekly “Keepin’ it Reels” video highlights for our WGSD Media youtube account.



Our 5th-grade students have been busy! Mrs. Pedersen, with Grand County Library District, came into the classrooms to show our students all the great online reading resources through the library and to encourage students to get a library card. Students are decorating gift bags for nurses in the county. They were excited to board the bus for a field trip to the Rocky Mountain National Park to learn about GIS mapping and ecosystems.



Even though our peewee groups are not technically school-sponsored events, we love to highlight their successes as well. This fall Kremmling Youth Sports offered a soccer program for students in grades K-5. They just finished up their season, and they had a great turnout with students and parent/coach support!

photo courtesy of WGHS

WGHS student flying above our community during his internship.



The peewee Stallion football teams are getting close to the end of their season. The 5th-grade squad is still in the hunt for the Championship needing a win this weekend to keep their hopes alive. The third-grade team remains dominant and has secured a spot in the championships. With a win this weekend, they secure the home field for the championship game on October 22.