iFurnish opens its doors in Kremmling

by Marissa Lorenz

iFurnish has officially opened for business in downtown Kremmling with a mission to provide “quality furniture and furnishings at an affordable price to the local and regional community.”

The Kremmling location is the newest to be added to a genuinely local, family-owned, small business, whose first store opened in Frisco in 2005. Co-owners Tony and Kelly Pestello relocated their family from Minnesota to Summit County in that year, with Tony also bringing a lifetime of experience in the retail furniture industry.



According to son AJ, the store’s first incarnation focused more on customized cabinetry, such as Murphy beds, but Tony soon returned to his first passion–furniture. A second store, iFurnish, specializing in mattress sales, opened in 2015.



And with a more recent look to expansion, the family decided on Kremmling as a great location, with available real estate, and an underserved market.



AJ and Kelsey Pestello in the newly remodeled Kremmling location. | Photo by Kim Cameron





“This community just has so much potential,” AJ’s wife Kelsey explains. “We really saw a lot of opportunity and thought it would be a great space to transition into.”



AJ and Kelsey Pestello, as the Kremmling store’s managing team, are the ones most likely to greet you when you step into the new showroom in the bright and open, remodeled building, catty-corner from the Town Square–one of them and/or one of their constant furry (canine) support crew, Baby and Weezy.



The couple lives in Blue Valley Acres and is excited that the store is just a hop from both their home and their family and other store locations in Summit County. And they express real enthusiasm about getting to know and become a part of the Grand County community.



Kelsey explains that Tony has really set a precedent for the whole family around community involvement, volunteering at such diverse entities as the Summit County Housing Authority, Peak Health Alliance, Summit County Care Clinic, and the Summit County Chamber of Commerce.



AJ says that is one of the draws to Kremmling, “We want to be part of the tight-knit communities of real people. We don’t want to be city people or a city business. We like to be and participate where we can see a direct impact.”



He is involved in roping in Kremmling, which he notes doesn’t exist in Summit County, and recently participated in the Wolford Mountain Ice Fishing Tournament. He says that he likes to be close to “a little of everything,” including, climbing, snowmobiling, and summer activities.



Kelsey notes that she really enjoys the warmer weather when they can “play on the lakes, boat, fish, or just hang out on the beach with family.”



In the showroom, visitors will expect to find the same variety of product that they may have seen in Frisco, including complete furnishings for living room, dining room, bedroom, and patio; mass produced and hand-made pieces; customizable fabrics and finishings; and a plethora of accessories and rugs.



“We source from 75 to 100 different suppliers,” says Kelsey.



AJ adds that they carry “full home furnishings–everything but ‘fixed finishings,’ like permanent flooring and wired lighting.”



The style on the floor leans heavily toward what the pair call “mountain modern,” a “hot style with an emphasis on comfort, a natural feel, and clean lines.” But Kelsey emphasizes that they carry all different styles, from traditional to ultra-modern, and that shoppers can get a sense of what they like by sitting comfortably in the store looking at catalogs or browsing the company’s website from home.



She also notes that it was a conscious decision to focus

more on comfort in Kremmling’s showpieces, highlighting such options as stuffed recliners and other large pieces, that often don’t fit in the small condos in Summit.



The enterprise offers other services as well, working with homeowners, contractors, realtors, property managers, and designers

(both internal and contracted) to help customers design the perfect new style for their home or design a new home around their desired look. They look forward to working with and building relationships with primary homeowners, second- home owners, and professionals throughout the area.



“We are a part of the community and want it to thrive,” explains Kelsey. “Our success depends on being engaged and involved locally.

And in return, we help to keep money in the community.”



“We really want to hook-up locals with a great price point more than anything,” agrees AJ.



With a slow-season opening, the iFurnish’s Kremmling showroom doesn’t yet have set hours. AJ and Kelsey are trying out different schedules to determine the busiest shopping times. They hope to eventually grow into a warehouse space and to hire new employees as they root and grow in the community.



Stop by the showroom at 300 Park Avenue to check out all their offerings in person. Or start your shopping at home by visiting

their newly-designed website and online catalog at ifurnishco.com.