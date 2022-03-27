

Kendahl Rae Longwedel, 34, of Olathe, Colorado passed away on January 8, 2022.

Kendahl is survived by her children: Emmah, Isaiah, Zachariah, Shame, and Zoe (Fillmore Evensen), granddaughter, Eupha; her mom and dad, Kim and Putt Seltzer; her sister, Jericho; brothers: Nehemiah (Bailey Amundson), Ricky, Malcolm and Zeke; her niece and nephew, Violet and William; her Uncle Chad and Aunt Shell; grandparents: Abi Longwedel, Barbara Rose, and Carl and Jo Seltzer. Kendahl also has numerous aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, family and friends whom she enjoyed spending time with.

Kendahl was preceded in death by her grandpa, John Longwedel – her “PAWK” as she called him. We have no doubt they are watching over us with those beautiful eyes she was so proud to have inherited from him.

Kendahl loved her kids beyond measure and was over the top for her niece and nephew. She loved being in her car with her kids listening to music and taking selfies.

Kendahl had a gypsy soul which led to her love of Alaska. She traveled back and forth between Colorado and Alaska as much as possible. She was always up for an adventure.

Kendahl enjoyed time in the family gardens and could pull weeds like no other. She also had a compassion for animals and was always the first to help with a sick one or a new baby.

Kendahl’s passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of many and in her family.

She was a spitfire and will be missed more than imaginable.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the kids relocate to their Uncle Miah’s. They wanted and needed a fresh start. The account is under Kendahl’s babies.

A Celebration of Life is being held on May 28, 2022 at Putt and Kim’s house in Olathe, Colorado. Please contact Kim for more information or to RSVP.