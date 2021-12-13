Krewitt joins Kremmling Town Board

by Marissa Lorenz

The Kremmling Town Council appointed Doug Prewitt to a temporary seat on the Board at their December 1 regular meeting.

Prewitt is a 22-year resident of Kremmling, along with his wife, Kristin. “We came for the location, being central to so many resorts, and for the school system,” he says, referring to the fact that the couple saw three sons graduate from West Grand High School.



A Master electrician, Prewitt founded Grand Power in 2002, a business still serving Grand and Summit Counties today with the addition of Prewitt’s step-son, Journeyman Bryan Klotz, and an apprentice.



The Prewitts also own Pass Creek Investments, which took over concessionaire operations at Wolford Campground and Marina in 2020.

Prewitt was appointed after expressing his interest in filling the seat recently vacated by Jason Wikberg via a short letter to the Town Council. Wikberg’s term ends next spring, and Prewitt would have to run again if he were interested in continuing on the Council past April 2022.



“It really presented the perfect opportunity for me to try out the position and see if it is something that fits,” Prewitt explains. “Filling the interim position will give me time to learn more about the Town, what its priorities are, what’s happening in town, etc.”

Prewitt served on the Kremmling Fire Protection District years ago, and says that he’s interested now in becoming more involved in Town decisions, “learning about the codes, helping to see holes or needs.”

“I’m really in support of the recent town cleanup effort,” Prewitt says. “The cleanliness of a town is always important and needs to be continually addressed.”



But he goes on to say that he is also interested in learning more about the Town’s expressed need for a new water plant and in seeing the Kremmling Police Department fully-staffed.



Prewitt intends to run for a permanent seat in the spring and views this opportunity as a way to get a jump-start on serving the community in a new way.



Prewitt replaces Jason Wikberg who recently stepped down from his board position and joins Erik Woog, Leo Pesch, Jim Miller, Dave Sammons, Wes Howell and mayor, Grover Pryor.