Lady Mustangs take care of business and claim #23 spot for regionals

by Angie Daly

Last week the Lady Mustangs finished out their season by picking up two very important wins to propel them into the Regional Tournament this weekend. Friday evening the ladies squared off against the Hotchkiss Bulldogs. The ladies hit the ground running and never let up against the Bulldogs, winning in three sets to take the first game of the weekend. While there are times that the ladies still struggle on defense, their offense kept the Bulldogs back on their heels.



Saturday the Mustangs took on the Hayden Tigers. Hayden has had some success against the top teams in the league, but the Mustangs took care of business. While the ladies didn’t put the Tigers away like the crowd was hoping for, they still completed the victory in just three sets. They still at times struggle defensively, but behind the hitting of Alex Schake and Maddie Probst this young team has a chance to keep their momentum going into the playoffs.



These victories propelled the Mustangs into this weekend’s Regional Tournament, finishing the season in the 23rd spot. This team has overcome injuries and inexperience to advance, and honestly, if they can pull everything together, nothing is going to stop them.

Coach Andrew Mericle pragmatically stated, “We are looking forward to the playoffs. To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best!”