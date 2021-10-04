God called LaVerne Bock home to be with her parents, Catherine and Nick, her sister Vera, brother Marion, brothers-in-law Bill, Bob Merrill, sisters-in-law Jeannie and Eula, the man of her dreams and husband of 63 years, Lloyd Bock, and dear son Bill.



LaVerne left 5 children behind on September 12, 2021-Teddi (Warren ) Matney, Dan (Koni), Tim (Brenda), Brenda (Mike) Sherman, Ron (Eric). Her life’s work and love of family gave her 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren all a blessing along with getting to meet her new great great granddaughter. Also proud of her Sheilah (Bill) Jones, her adopted daughter. She loved nothing more than family and dear friends who helped keep her out socializing and being in her own home for 68 years. Thank you Lord for the best mom ever!



Celebration of Life will be Monday, September 20, 2021 at Kremmling Community Church at 2:00.

If you have something purple…. wear it. That was her favorite color.



Service will conclude at the church. Family has asked that you join them at the Moose Cafe for coffee and desserts after the service.