Letter to the Editor: by Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Ph.D.

Jolene Stetson Linke will be a great Grand County Clerk and Recorder. Born in Kremmling, she has lived most of her life in Grand County. She understands the importance of honesty and integrity. Jolene, a successful attorney, gave up her law practice to raise three children with her husband, Trey Linke. As her children reached school age, Jolene began a second career as a school teacher. She is involved in 4H, served as an Election Judge, and has supported many important civic projects and organizations. Jolene Stetson Linke has a well-earned reputation for hard work and fairness. That’s why Jolene has my vote for Linke for Grand County Clerk and Recorder

Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Ph.D.

Granby, CO

