Major Construction Project To Begin At The Fall River Entrance In Rocky Mountain National Park

Construction will begin the week of October 31, for a new and improved entrance station at the Fall River Entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. The Fall River Entrance is one of two major entrance stations on the east side of the park and is located on U.S. Highway 34, just inside the park boundary.

During this major construction project, only one lane at Fall River Entrance will be operational to enter the park and one lane to exit. Park visitors are strongly encouraged to avoid the Fall River Entrance and use the Beaver Meadows Entrance. During this major project, park visitors should expect extended wait times at both major east-side entrance stations. Weather and resources depending, the project should be completed by late June.

Originally designed for summer operations nearly 60 years ago, the facilities at the Fall River Entrance Station no longer meet the safety or operational needs of the park. When the entrance station was designed, the park had approximately one and a half million annual visitors. By 2019, annual visitation almost tripled, to over four and a half million annual visitors. Improvements are needed to improve visitor access and convenience, reduce traffic congestion, and provide a safe and efficient space for park employees.

A fast pass lane will be added, along with road widening which should improve visitor wait times and experience while entering through the Fall River Entrance. A new office and three kiosks, with proper ventilation, will be constructed. In addition, a new entrance sign will be installed which will include a small formal parking area.

An additional project will rehabilitate and replace components of the wastewater and water systems serving the Fall River Entrance and Bighorn Ranger Station. The on-site wastewater treatment system will be replaced, and other upgrades will occur. Many aspects of the water system will be replaced, and the water treatment building will be improved.

A culvert crossing Fall River Road is severely deteriorated and does not meet 100-year flood standards, it will be upgraded and replaced during this project as well.

The Fall River Visitor Center will remain open with winter hours of 9 am to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week. For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.