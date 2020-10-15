Meet the Middle Park Health Breast Health Team

by Tiffany Freitag

Director of Community Relations



October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Did you know that Middle Park Health has an exceptional breast health team? Whether you are having your routine screening, diagnostic screening or breast treatment our experienced and caring team of breast health specialists offer the most compassionate and comprehensive care. The success of our breast health services is largely due to the dedication and commitment from our amazing breast health team. Thank you!

Meet the team

Dr. Jeffery Quam

Middle Park Health and Grand County are fortunate to have a physician as experienced as Dr. Quam on our breast health team. Dr. Quam, Diagnostic Radiologist, has been performing oncologic imaging and body interventional procedures for over 25 years, including breast imaging and breast intervention. For the past 5 years, Dr. Quam has been exclusively performing breast imaging and intervention.



Dr. Quam sees patients at Middle Park Health twice per month. While Dr. Quam is on-site, at Middle Park Health- Granby Campus, he performs digital Mammography, both screening and diagnostic, breast ultrasound, ultrasound -guided biopsies and aspirations and pre-operative localization procedures. “I am very happy to have the opportunity to work at MPH. The Radiology

Department is excellent, and the technologists that specialize in the Breast Imaging Section are top-notch; excellent in their professional skills and very caring, dedicated human beings.” said Dr. Quam.



Dr. Quam completed medical school at Mayo Medical School and continued to Mayo Clinic and Hospitals to complete his residency. Throughout his career he has been at the forefront of research and innovation on the newest breast health practices. He was a vital part of a multi-institutional team that performed the research leading to FDA approval of Fuji’s computed breast imaging instrument. In addition, he was part of multi-institutional team that performed research assessing the relationship between breast mammographic density and associated increase in breast cancer risk.



In Dr. Quam’s free time he loves to hike, mountain bike, road bike, ski, and snowshoe. He loves the outdoor activities Colorado has to offer!

Barb Schermer, R.T.(R)(M)(ARRT)

Barb Schermer is our Lead Mammographer. She has been with Middle Park Health for three years coming to us with 12 years of experience. Barb received her Radiologic Technologist AAS degree from Minnesota State Technical and Community College, Detroit Lakes, in 2005. She started her career as a radiology technologist establishing a solid foundation doing general x-ray, surgical procedures and performing CT scans. She saw a need for mammography at the hospital where

she was working at the time. In 2010 she obtained her Mammography Registry and has been in the breast health arena ever since. Barb performs all screening mammograms completed at Middle Park Health. She also assists Dr. Quam with diagnostic mammograms and post-procedure diagnostic mammograms.



Barb is no stranger to rural healthcare. She was born, raised and lived in rural parts of Minnesota before moving to Grand County.



“It is great to be able to offer high-quality screening and diagnostic breast imaging as well as bone density here rurally. Saving our patients a commute especially during the snowy season is a huge plus. I enjoy being part of the breast health program at Middle Park Health, Granby. This is a beautiful rural mountain community.” said Barb. Leaving lake country in Minnesota for the Rocky Mountains of Colorado Barb enjoys hiking, adventuring, snowshoeing & cross country skiing.

Melinda Graham, BS, RT(R), RDMS, RVT, RDCS

Melinda Graham is our Diagnostic Medical Sonographer. She has been with Middle Park Health for three years. Melinda graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Radiation Sciences from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1993. She has been a Registered Radiologic Technologist since 1991 and a Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer since 1993. Melinda brings over 27 years of experience in breast and all ultrasound imaging to Middle Park Health and the Grand County community.



In addition to non-breast ultrasound Melinda performs all Middle Park Health’s diagnostic breast ultrasounds, ultrasound-guided breast biopsies and ultrasound-guided breast surgical localizations. After growing up in rural Nebraska and spending over 19 years in Steamboat Springs developing their breast services Melinda is accustomed

to rural health and happy to bring ultrasound service to Grand County.



Outside of work Melinda enjoys camping, skiing, hiking and spending time with family.



Thank you Dr. Quam, Barb and Melinda for playing fundamental roles on our breast health team and for the outstanding care you provide Grand County patients!