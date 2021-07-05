Middle Park Health celebrates expansion

Kremmling Memorial Hospital Board president, Jodi Docheff cuts the ribbon at the oﬃcial opening of the Middle Park Health Granby Expansion on June 29. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony had over 50 people in attendance and had representation from Middle Park Health staff, Middle Park Medical Foundation Board members, and Kremmling Memorial Hospital Board Members. (L to R) Foundation board members – Neil Funk and Elfie Denaro, Dr. Tom Coburn, KMH board members – Kelly Johnson and Jodi Docheff, MPH CEO Jason Cleckler, Vice President of Nursing Services Deb Plemmons, Foundation board members – Sue Coburn and Jamie Jensen and MPH COO Derek Ortner. The addition includes a 2,000 square-foot addition to the east side of the existing building for seven exam rooms, a treatment room, care team station and associated support spaces. It also includes a 6,300 square-foot addition to the east side of the existing building for seven exam rooms, a treatment room, care team station and associated support spaces. The Kremmling project is expected to be completed soon.