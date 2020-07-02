Middle Park Health wishes Dr. Randi Wagner the best of luck on her next adventure

by Tiffany Freitag

MPH Director of

Community Relations



Dr. Randi Wagner is on to her next adventure after 21 years with Middle Park Health. Dr. Wagner has been a vital piece of health care in Grand County for over 26 years. She began her career in health care in Grand County, working at Granby Medical Center. She then became the Medical Director for Granby Medical at the Winter Park Clinic before returning to the Granby clinic. In 1999, she started with Kremmling Memorial Hospital District, now known as Middle Park Health.



Dr. Wagner has always been very involved in community health events and many community health organizations. Her dedication to excellent healthcare in Grand County was evident in her involvement. She has continuously participated in the health fairs across the county in Granby and Kremmling and occasionally Fraser. She was the volunteer Medical Director for Hospice for nearly a decade. She offered her time to both school districts to hold educational series with students on a variety of topics. In the mid-90s, when the Rural Health Network originated, Dr. Wagner represented Kremmling Memorial Hospital District and sat on the original board serving for over five years. She has seen many changes to the health care in Grand County during her time here. She is specifically pleased to see the medical community coming together to provide more cohesive care for patients across the entire county.



Not only was she significantly involved in community health organizations Dr. Wagner was devoted to the success of Middle Park Health and providing high-quality healthcare to Middle Park Health’s patients. Dr. Wagner has worked in the clinic, inpatient and emergency department setting during her time with Middle Park Health. “My patients have become my family,” said Dr. Wagner. She has been a genuine asset to the medical staff at Middle Park Health. Her patients often comment on her thoroughness and attention to detail. She is a good listener and considers the whole picture. In addition to being an excellent physician, she has served on nearly every committee and leadership position at Middle Park Health- credentialing, peer review, pharmacy & therapeutics, policies & procedures, quality, infection control, and risk committees. She has also served as Trauma Director and Chief of Staff.

Dr. Wagner will be starting her new adventure at an Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine Clinic. “It was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make (leaving Middle Park Health and Grand County),” said Dr. Wagner. “I’d like to think I’m 29 years old still, but that just isn’t the case. It will be nice to have an 8-5, Monday through Friday position, and to see my husband and four-legged children more. I will miss the community greatly! I want to say thank you so very much for your kind words and wishes for my next journey in life. Words are insufficient to describe how I feel about my time and experiences with you. Some of you I know so well and others I was just beginning to know. You have seen me at my best, and my worst and have helped me navigate those times in my life, and for that I am forever grateful! Each of you have helped me grow as a physician, caregiver, and person. I will truly miss you all!”



Middle Park Health sends a great big thank you to Dr. Randi Wagner! Thank you for all your years of dedication, providing excellent care to our community, and being a large part of our Middle Park Health family. To say Dr. Wagner will be missed

is an understatement. “Dr. Wagner holds a special place in many hearts. She has a long history in the county and has been a part of healthcare for generations of families. She has watched our kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews grow up to become adults and have families of their own. We appreciate Dr. Wagner’s service and friendship. We wish her the best on her next adventure!” said Jodi Docheff KMHD Board Chair.



Middle Park Health hopes to hold a farewell party for Dr. Wagner later this summer as COVID-19 restrictions allow. If you would like to send your well wishes to Dr. Wagner, please send them to: Middle Park Health, Attn: Tiffany Freitag, PO Box 399, Kremmling, CO 80459, or [email protected]