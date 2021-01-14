MPH begins COVID 19 vaccinations for those 70 and older

Middle Park Health announced they are moving into Phase 1B, above the dotted line, and will begin vaccinating Grand County residents 70 and older today.

The hospital will be holding several drive-thru COVID 19 vaccination clinics over the coming weeks. Those attending a clinic will receive the Moderna vaccine and will be required to get a second dose 28 days later.

Middle Park Health staff will be reaching out to those 70 and over who have completed the Grand County Public Health Vaccine Registration Form and designated Middle Park Health as their Primary Care Provider.



To register for the current phase or future phases, visit https://www. co.grand.co.us/vaccine and complete the Vaccine Registration Form.

Veterans can receive COVID 19 vaccination with VA health

Vaccination clinics to protect against the coronavirus are being offered for veterans enrolled with VA health care. The Phase 1B priority group of those 70 and over are currently being telephoned and ask to press 1 if they are uninterested or undecided about receiving the vaccine, or press 2 if they would like to receive the vaccine. By pressing 2, their telephone number will be added to a queue to be called within five business days to schedule the vaccine appointment.

Vaccinations will be offered at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado and then will expand to the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine will be used, and it requires two doses to be given 21 days apart.



For questions, veterans are encouraged to contact their Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) through My HealtheVet or call center at 888.336.8262.