Mustangs’ season opener this Friday

With three weeks of practice, a scrimmage against Front Range Christian, and then hosting a super scrimmage with 5 other teams last Saturday, the 2021 edition of Mustang Football is ready to compete against Calhan on Friday night in the season opener.



After getting shut down last season with only 3 games played and seeing 10 players graduate, this 27-player squad has plenty of work to do. Experience is in short supply, but the chance for improvement is very high.



On defense, All-Conference junior Wyatt Howell returns to start his 3rd season at defensive back. Senior Landon Williams, juniors Parker Graves and Wyatt Shearer saw action on the defensive line last season. Also being counted on to contribute in the very important linebacker roles are junior Ollie Bergman, who lettered on special teams last year and Levi Edson, an athletic senior playing football for his first time.



The offense has the least experience of any group as all positions will have new starters. Wyatt Howell started the three 2020 games at wide receiver but will move to tailback. Wyatt Shearer, with one JV start last year, will open at quarterback. Also expected to play a huge role in any success the offense has are linemen Williams, Graves, and juniors Dylan “Cal” Elthrop and Chris Wellington, who missed the last two seasons from an injury sustained from a skateboard accident. Seniors Dane and Ben Biekert are ready to contribute at wide receiver/defensive back.



The kicking game will see all new faces except for returner Howell. Williams will snap for punts to Edson and sophomore, Iker Gomezrivera will start as kicker. Multiple players will see their first action, filling important roles on the special teams.



Coach Chris Brown will begin his 46th year, looking forward to seeing how much this team improves. Also on staff is former Mustang all-stater Josh Pedersen, the defensive coordinator in his 17th year, and Fernando Enriquez starting his 4th season in charge of both lines and the weightroom.