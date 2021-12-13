New Kremmling business: Grand Flames

by Marissa Lorenz

Kremmling is excited to welcome Grand Flames as a new locally-owned business!



Many residents enjoyed a new S’mores experience at this year’s annual tree lighting event on the Town Square, roasting marshmallows over two fire pits supplied and manned by the Osborne family, owners of Grand Fire, a fireplace service company that “installs, repairs, maintains, and services fireplaces, fire pits, and more.”



Todd Osborne and his wife Rebecca Greenaway have lived in Kremmling for nearly 10 years, since they moved from California, in order to “get farther out there–away from the traffic–and enjoy a quieter way of life.”



For the last four years, Osborne has been servicing fireplaces through other companies. He has watched the need for such services grow, especially as Grand County’s population grows, construction booms, and as concern about fire safety increases, following the last few years of high wildfire activity here in the county.



“I decided to go out on my own,” Osborne explains, “seeing how underserviced our community is. Residents and contractors/builders can wait a long time for service or installation. We wanted to help alleviate that need.

“And we have been met with open arms,” he continues. “People are excited that we are here. We are enjoying a new way to be in the community and connect with the community. Being out there in this way really opens relationships with both businesses and individuals.



“We think it will definitely achieve the goals of improving our community, keeping it safer, and improving our family.”

Osborne notes that they have a senior, “ready to go off to college,” a 6th grader, and a 4th grader,

all in West Grand schools.



Osborne has been involved with local youth sports, helping to coach West Grand Middle School football and, for the first time this year, coaching girls’ club volleyball for 13 and under. Greenaway is a volunteer with Kremmling’s Girl Scouts.



“We’re very community-minded,” Osborne says. “We want to be an active part of the community and give back to the community in a positive way, not just collect money.”



The family enjoys all of the normal mountain draws, like hiking, camping, hunting, and fishing. But Osborne says he is a big fan of camp fires, bonfires, and BBQ. “That probably explains part of my interest,” he laughs and goes on to say that he hopes to expand into the outdoor living market in the future, installing and servicing outdoor BBQs and outdoor kitchens.

For now, Grand Flames works with homeowners, contractors/builders, HOAs, and businesses, “operating on pride of craftsmanship and great customer service.”



They replace or install fireplaces and gas stoves, servicing both. (Osborne reminds that gas fireplaces manufacturers recommend servicing them every year.) They inspect and sweep chimneys and fireplaces and provide insulation for wood or gas fireplaces and stoves. Estimates are always free. Osborne and Greenaway are actively involved in industry training and education. Osborne is certified through the National Fireplace Institute.



Grand Flames primary service area is Grand County, “from one side to the other.” However they do offer service into parts of Summit County.



“Everyone is underserved,” says Osborne. “But we primarily want to serve where we live–our neighbors here in Grand County.”

To learn more about Grand Flames, visit them on Facebook. To request an estimate, call Todd or Beckie at 970-557-5151 or email [email protected]