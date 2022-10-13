Obituary: Deb Landers-Kohlway 1957 – 2022

Deb Landers-Kohlway of Granby Colorado unexpectedly passed away on September 21, 2022. She was born December 22, 1957, to parents Verle and William Lander of Erie Pennsylvania.



She moved to Vail, Colorado in the early ’80s to become a ski bum (and that she did).



She loved to ski and play softball. She worked as a bartender and waitress in several different restaurants.



Deb married the love of her life, Rob, on May 5, 2007. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf with Rob. She loved playing fantasy football and Trivia as well. The love she had for her boys and grandbabies was unconditional and out of this world.

The passion Deb had for helping people led her in the direction of energy healing.



She was proceeded in death by her father William H. Lander and her mother Verle Lander.



Survivors include Rob Kohlwey (husband), sons Michael Carter Jr. (Crystal), Kenneth Carter (Lauren), Jerah Carter (Ariane), grandchildren Kaija, Maddox, Titus and Amelia, and sisters Holly Jordan (Michael), Susan Hedlund (Mark) and Jill Taccone.



She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.



Please join the family in a Celebration of Life at the Inn at Silver Creek, 62927 US Hwy 40 outside of Granby, on October 15th, 2022. Beginning at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Deb’s name to Grand County Pet Pals which can be reached through the animal shelter at (970) 887-2988.

