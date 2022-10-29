Obituary: Wanda Kathleen Singer 1933 – 2022

On September 21, 2022, at the age of 88, Wanda Kathleen (Gurley) Singer went home to be with her husband, Verne A. Singer, and their infant daughter Jacqueline Monique who preceded her in death. During her last days in Strasburg, Colorado, she was surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Wanda was born on December 14, 1933, in East Alton, Illinois to Vera Pearl (Huth) Gurley and Carl Richard Gurley. She was the third of their five children. Wanda’s parents and her two older siblings, Bob Gurley and Mary Ellen “Betty” Conrad preceded her in death. She is survived by her two younger sisters, Hulda “Holly” Moore and Carolyn Flint.

Wanda’s family moved to Denver when she was 5 years old. She was an excellent student and was proud of the fact that she skipped the 7th grade and graduated a year early from North High School in 1951.

Wanda was a very artistic person. When she was younger, she was always going to art class to learn a new craft. She created beautiful chalk drawings, macramé hangings, and decoupage. In her later years, she started to design stained glass artwork, as well as decorate beautiful photo/scrapbooks.