Rebecca “Becky” Kittrell Wilie 1987-2022



On June 19, 2022, the world lost a vivacious and caring soul who would do anything for anybody. Rebecca “Becky” Wilie (Kittrell) will always be remembered as the most amazing and giving person. She loved her family and always helped everyone.

Becky was born on December 14, 1987, in Denver, Colorado, and was the first child of Lisa Rene Welch and Jeff Robinson. She grew up in Colorado and only left Colorado for a short time to live in New Mexico. Becky attended Palisade High School before earning her GED.

Becky was a familiar and friendly face in Kremmling, Colorado, where she lived at the time of her death. Her life centered around her four children: Rowan Kittrell, Rhedyn Wilie-Kittrell, Rosalie Wilie-Kittrell, and Rylie Wisecup. She was also a second mom to many of her children’s friends.

She is remembered for her work at Cliffview Assisted Living Center and Middle Park Health in environmental service. Eventually, she began working for AeroCare, delivering oxygen to those who needed it.

Becky had a love of tie-dye shirts and elephants. She collected rocks. She was artistic, an avid crafter, and loved to sew and garden. At the time of her death, she was redecorating her home.

In addition to her four children, Becky leaves behind her mother and step-father, Rene and Chris Welch of Kremmling; siblings: Elizabeth (Justin) Lawless, Ariel Guerra, Benjamin Guerra, Mary Welch, Axel Welch, and Casey Welch; grandmother Jean Pierson; her uncle Jim “Jimbo” Carland and his wife Deb of Kremmling; her cousins RJ and Ashley Carland; and her former husband Matthew Wilie. She also leaves behind numerous extended family members, nieces and nephews, and close friends.

The Celebration of Life and memorial will be announced when plans are solidified.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help with the memorial expenses and to help Becky’s four children.

— https://gofund.me/401453b3 Rebecca Willie celebration of life organized by Ariel Guerra Soper

— https://gofund.me/3a5b04d0 Paying tribute to Rebecca Wilie organized by Samantha

Gammel

Rebecca “Becky” Kittrell – Wilie with her first born