Rivera selected as new police chief

by Marissa Lorenz



The Kremmling Town Council has extended an offer to Hiram Rivera, Jr. of Savannah, Georgia, to take up the mantle of Kremmling’s Chief of Police. Rivera has served in the Savannah Police Department for over 20 years, being inspired to a career in law enforcement after the September 11 terrorist attacks. He leaves the position of Lieutenant in which he serves as Savannah’s training unit commander. He has had diverse experience since the start of his career, from street patrols to underwater search and rescue to hostage negotiation. His policing passions, he states, are training and homicide investigation.But he goes on to explain, “Every experience wearing the badge and uniform has had a profound and humbling impact on me and my family, which is where my personal mission is rooted. I want to lead an organization that places importance in treating its citizens and visitors like I would want my wife, my daughters, my father, brother, mother or sister treated.

In today’s America, people not only want to feel safe and protected, they want to be respected and treated fairly by their law enforcement agencies and done so in a way that builds trust and fosters collaboration. My officers will walk the walk, and talk the talk.”When asked about his philosophy regarding small-town policing, he says, “The Town of Kremmling will have competent Peace Officers that have integrity, compassion, and honor.

I believe in Sir Robert Peel’s nine principles, the most important being number 7: Police, at all times, should maintain a relationship with the public that gives reality to the historic tradition that the police are the public and the public are the police; the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to the duties that are incumbent on every citizen in the interest of community welfare and existence.”Rivera will be accompanied in his move to Kremmling by his wife, Sabrina, 11-year-old daughter, Olivia, two dogs–a Belgian Mal named Luna and a Siberian Husky named Ginger–and their cat, Sunshine. But his family includes a total of six “beautiful ladies,” and the Rivera’s oldest daughter Isabela will remain in Georgia for now, a freshman at the University of Georgia. Sabrina holds a master’s degree in teaching and is certified in early childhood education and Montessori education. She is hoping to also work in the community for the West Grand School District. The two were highschool sweethearts and are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2020. They were both athletes in high school. They attended Armstrong Atlantic State University together, where Hiram was a cheerleader and Sabrina was on the dance team. He later completed a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from St. Leo University in Florida.

In their free time, Rivera says, “We find peace and tranquility in the great outdoors! I enjoy fishing, hunting, camping/RVing, hiking, scuba diving and gardening. Sabrina loves all animals! She raises chickens (just enough to feed the family and then some) and is into beekeeping as well. We have built an aquaponics garden with tilapia and pickle cucumbers when we have time…. When we are not outdoors, we are watching movies or trying to keep up with our daughters’ fierce gaming skills on PS4 and the Switch.”“We are looking forward to all things winter! Sabrina and Olivia are stoked about the idea of Mountain life and the experiences it will bring. My brother and his family live in Peyton, Colorado, and we are looking forward to spending our holidays visiting with them.”Rivera states enthusiastically that he is looking forward to serving the Town of Kremmling as chief of police and that his primary goals for the department will be to “fill the vacancies, develop policies and build/re-establish partnerships with other agencies in the region and gain an understanding of what the community expects from its police department.”

The Town looks forward to officially welcoming Police Chief Rivera the week of October 12, when he takes up his new position. “Mr. Rivera’s tentative start date will be October 15th,” states Kremmling Town Manager Dan Stoltman. “We are excited to have him join our team. He brings to the job an impressive background that we think will take our Police Department to the next level of service. We want to thank all of the candidates for their interest in working for the Town of Kremmling and we wish them all the very best.

Hiram brings with him an impressive resume of both experience and qualifications that very clearly makes him the right choice for Kremmling right now,” adds Town Board Chair Erik Woog. “We are very fortunate to have a person of his caliber that wants to make Kremmling his home.”