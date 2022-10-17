Troublesome Horse Rescue Highlights

by Susan Michaud



This month, the Rescue is highlighting 3 goats that are up for adoption. All are wethers.



Ranger and Tonto



Jackson County reached out to the Rescue when Ranger and Tonto’s previous owners relinquished them. They are 3-year-old fainting goats who have been together their entire lives. The Rescue desires that they are rehomed together.

The wethers still faint on occasion when startled, but most of the time they just freeze. They have been at the Rescue for a year now, and are observed to be very affectionate and kind to other animals, do not challenge fences, are good around horses, and are not afraid of dogs.



Bethany Aurin, president of the Rescue notes, “They are great weed eaters. I can put them in other pens since they don’t challenge fences, and they clean up everything.



“They are in excellent health and were well taken care of by their previous owners. Someone who is looking into goats for the first time would be a great fit for these two.”

photo by Troublesome Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation INC

Angus is the newest rescue.



Angus



Angus is a Boer wether, whose actual age is unknown but Aurin is sure that he’s not very old. He got his name because he was found in early September up by Lake Agnes on Rabbit Ears Pass. The people who found him brought him to the Grand County Humane Society who, after waiting to see if his owners would claim him and attempting to find him a forever home, reached out to the Troublesome Rescue for assistance.



Aurin describes Angus as “very sweet but also very athletic. He will try to squeeze through or jump over a fence, so he needs a secure pen. He may have gotten quite hungry while on the pass, because if you shake a grain bucket, he responds and comes immediately.”



Angus is also in good health, and until getting lost, shows all the signs of having had a proper care.



Since Boers are a meat breed, the Rescue was required to sign an agreement with the Humane Society that he will not be used for meat.



Aurin explained, “I’m hoping that all three goats can be adopted by the same family, but if not, I’d like Angus to go to a home that already has goats. Goats are herd animals and are happier when not alone. All of them are very social, loving, and kind. They don’t get snarky and would make excellent pets, companions to other goats, and weed eaters.”



For more information about these or other animals, contact the Rescue at (970) 819-2058 or email troublesomehorserescue@gmail.com. You can also “like” their Facebook page, Troublesome Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, and stay updated.



Update

Peaches and Clover, who were featured earlier this summer, have been adopted by a local family. Here is an update from their new forever family:



“We had such a great time hanging with the horses at Troublesome Horse Rescue. Bethany and her crew really care for the horses and their well-being. We decided to adopt Clover and Peaches who were inseparable. It was amazing to hear the stories of both horses, where they came from and the improvement they made through the loving care of the rescue. Clover and Peaches now have a beautiful pasture they can call their own and are thriving.



Since we moved to Colorado and purchased property, our daughter’s dream was to have horses. It feels so much more special to find horses that are in need of a loving home who came out of a rough situation. Clover and Peaches greet us at the gate and love trail rides together. It’s such an honor to support this organization and I hope others can be in the position to do the same.” – The Steinle’s



Other recently rehomed animals include two miniature donkeys, Poncho and Lefty, who went to 2 incredibly loving families.