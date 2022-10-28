Troublesome Tomahawks Grand Opening in Granby

by Braun Horner

Granby welcomes Troublesome Tomahawks to town. Located at 200 Agate Ave, Trouble Hawks is Grand County’s first axe throwing facility. Don’t miss the Grand Opening after trick or treating on main street this Friday, the 28th. Owner Seth Stern, who also owns High Mountain Firearms, was born and raised in Grand County. He graduated from Middle Park High School in ‘97 and shortly after enlisted in the air force. Seth served 10 and a half years active duty in the Air Force’s Security Forces. After serving, he then attended CSU and obtained degrees in Journalism and Sociology.

Seth managed a gun store in Windsor and was laid off after a change in management, and it soon happened again at his next job. Having experienced the impact that lay-offs incur, he decided it was time to work for himself. Having experience in guns, he opened High Mountain Firearms, and began work on opening an axe throwing business. Troublesome Tomahawks was born. Seth plans on bringing the gun store and inventory into the building in the near future, where he will specialize in building custom AR-15’s and offering other services.

Troublesome Tomahawks gets its name from the Troublesome Creek and Ranch area around Kremmling. With CRKT and Cold Steel axes, the thrower can experience a light throw with a tomahawk, or step up the weight a bit with a 2 hand axe throw. Stern mentioned the rules as “The number one rule is DON’T DO ANYTHING STUPID. Don’t put anyone in harm’s way. If someone is down range, we don’t throw. And if someone is about to throw, we don’t go down range.” Knife throwing is coming shortly, and the eventual goal of Stern is to have a sports bar like feel with a fun and exciting atmosphere.

We are planning to be incredibly flexible while we’re getting our feet under us the next couple of weeks/months. We’re likely going to add a 30 minute option and though we’re willing to be open pretty much anytime people want to throw, reservations will be required after 10 pm on Friday/Saturday until locals and tourists adjust to something other than a bar being open after 9 in Granby on weekends. We would LOVE to become the regular spot for locals to visit, and we understand beer/wine will make that more likely. We’ll get there!

Groups and reservations are available, as are walkins. Get a lounge feel when the main lights go out, and the colored lights turn on. Parties can rent the entire room upon reservation as well. Closed Tuesdays, and opened Wednesday through Mondays, information on business hours and reservations can be found at TroubleHawks.com. This Friday is Troublesome Tomahawks Grand Opening, providing axe throwing and candy on the evening of the 28th.