Tyson Horner new manager of Holiday Laundromat

by Meg Soyers

The Holiday Laundromat is about to receive some upgrades, thanks to new ownership. Tyson Horner, general manager of SummitCove Lodging in Keystone, has purchased the laundromat after previous owners Scott and Susan Crandall retired.



Horner lives in Kremmling close to the laundromat and purchased it last December. He saw the need to renovate the space, both to benefit the public who currently use the laundromat, as well as for his property management company’s use.



“My long-term plan is to expand the laundromat and add commercial equipment,” Horner explained. He wants SummitCove’s housekeepers, and the general public, to use modern, efficient machines to clean their laundry. This would make the building a perfect space for those working in housekeeping or property management, two businesses that turn over massive amounts of linens and terry.

Anyone who uses a laundromat regularly knows the disappointment of seeing washers/dryers “out of order,” or paying for equipment that doesn’t work efficiently. Horner plans to eliminate all of this through his 5-year-plan.



“We’re going to start updates later this year,” Horner said. “We’re adding in a 40-pound & 60-pound washer, and five new 30 pound washers. So all the front load washers will be replaced. We’re also adding six 50-pound reverse-cycle dryers.” The reverse-cycle dryers are designed to dry sheets and blankets without wrinkling or tangling them.



Currently, the largest machine in the laundromat is 40 pounds. Once all the new machines are installed, there will be 600 pounds of washing and drying capacity. Ten pounds equals about one load of laundry. Horner explained that SummitCove’s team manages 400 homes in Keystone, with 1,500 beds total. That’s a lot of laundry to power through! Thankfully, the laundromat will soon have a larger cleaning capability. Horner’s five-year plan also includes upgrading 1-2 machines a year, while staying on top of any repairs.



Horner was excited to purchase the space because he saw what unused potential it had. He’s especially eager to use the empty side of the building, previously a consignment shop, for SummitCove’s laundry or any other public endeavors. “We’re considering starting our own “drop & fold” laundry service for people who want it,” he added. “There’s enough water going into the building, so infrastructure is there to do a lot of upgrades and add more services!”



Horner opens the laundromat each morning, and an employee closes it at night. The laundromat is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.