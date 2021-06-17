Villegas to serve as Town’s first Code Enforcer

by Kim Cameron

After several years of Town discussions, Kremmling will finally have its first Code Enforcement Officer on Monday.

Carlos Villegas is excited to begin in his new role and serve the community where he grew up.



A 2016 West Grand graduate, Villegas has always aspired to be a police officer. When he shared this dream with Officer Jesse Lisenby, the officer encouraged him to apply for the code enforcement position.



“This is an opportunity for me to get my foot in the door to learn more from the inside about what policing is and to get hands-on experience,” Villegas shared, “I also get the opportunity to help clean up the Town and make it as beautiful as I already see it.”

On the first week on the job, Villegas will be riding along with Kremmling Police Chief Hiram Rivera. “I will begin my hands-on training, learn about municipal code, and get a view of the town from an officer’s eyes.”



The second week, Villegas will ride with Officer Bryson Hicks and Officer Lisenby.



In full uniform, he will then begin his 32-hour work week in a Kremmling Police Department car. “This is all new,” Villegas explains of the expectations of the Code Enforcement position.

“It is new for the Town. It is new for the police department.”



Ideally, he hopes to bring a solution-based ideology to the position.



“We will look at problematic areas and the best means and strategy of addressing them.”



He explains further, “We want to identify why someone is breaking the code. Is it a money thing? Did they just throw out their back and need help?”



Chief Rivera notes Villegas’ willingness to serve, “He is a local, and he is smart, eager and willing to learn.



“Hopefully, this position keeps him committed to serving a community he grew up in.”



As for Villegas, he shares, “I am very lucky and fortunate to be chosen for the position. It is all very new but also exciting. I get to work with three amazing officers and help the Town that I love.”