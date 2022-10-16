WEST GRAND FOOTBALL ROLLS TO 6-0

by Coach Brown



The Mustangs traveled to Rangely last Friday and exploded on offense to a 68-30 win. They had an amazing 10 touchdowns and 628 yards on only 27 plays! Their only problem was converting 4 of 10 extra point attempts. Both Wyatt’s, Howell and Shearer, had career nights. Howell had 300 yards and 6 TDs rushing on 12 carries while catching 3 passes for 167 yards and 2 more touchdowns. Shearer finished with 5 of 7 passing for 233 yards and 3 TDs, and he had an interception on defense that he returned for a 40-yard score.

The offensive line, improving every week, did an outstanding job firing off the ball and staying on blocks all night. That group is Center Parker Graves, Guards Dylan Elthrop, Chris Wellington, and Ethan Glave, and Tight End Jackson Steinle. Steinle also had a 30-TD reception.



The first quarter saw plenty of action as the Mustangs scored 4 times but failed to add any extra points, while #7 Marstan Wagner ripped off 2 long runs for Rangely and the score stood 24-16. The Mustangs would blow the game wide open with 38 unanswered points in the 2nd quarter to secure a running clock just before the half. Coach Pedersen made a few defensive adjustments at the start of the quarter, which the players performed precisely, to hold the Panthers in check.



Besides Shearer’s interception TD and 9 tackles, Joe Probst had an interception and Evan Crandall was in on 18 tackles while freshman Blake Terrberry had 10. Varrian Villalobos continued his stellar special teams play with multiple kick-off coverage tackles and he added a 2-point run.



Rangely’s #7 returned the 2nd half kick-off for a quick score and then they recovered an onside kick to show some grit and excitement, but the defense forced a quick 3 and out, and on the second play Howell ripped off a 50-yard TD. The Panthers added a score as time expired in the game.

photo by Braun Horner



This week the Mustangs travel to Hayden who lost last week to defending league champ 36-32. The Tigers beat the Mustangs last year and need this win to stay in the playoff hunt. This should be the toughest test of the season for West Grand and a packed house for the homecoming rival is assured.