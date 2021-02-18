WG boys basketball season off to strong start

by Emma Daly

West Grand Senior



In a school year full of uncertainty and a season that many people did not think would happen, the West Grand High School boys’ basketball program is off to a strong start with the tough schedule they have faced so far.



The boys are a very experienced team led by five seniors, Alejandro Castanon, Jesus Domiguez, Rene Dominguez, Charlie Multerer, and Austin Schake, who are full of varsity experience. The Mustangs started off the season hot with three straight wins against Gilpin County, North Park, and Hayden. They then took on the undefeated Soroco Rams on Tuesday, February 9, for Senior Night. Before the game, the West Grand community honored the five seniors who have put hundreds of hours into the program throughout their high school careers. However, the night did not end the way everyone had hoped as the boys narrowly lost to the Rams in a score of 47 – 35. The team did bounce back on February 12, to defeat the defending district champions, the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers, in a down-to-the-wire game of 52-46.



The team then went on to face the Middle Park Panthers on Monday, February 15, in the United in Purple game in which the two schools and their communities came together to celebrate their student athletes. The game was a nail-biter all the way to the end where Middle Park pulled off the win 61 – 54. The team looks to bounce back from the loss this weekend with games against

Meeker on Friday at home. JV starts at 4:00, and Varsity girls and boys after that. Then they will be at Soroco on Saturday with JV starting at 1:00 and Varsity girls and boys following. Be sure to catch the home game on the Wgsd Media YouTube channel and the game on Saturday on the Soroco school website.