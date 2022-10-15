A Letter to the Editor by Katrina Larson

by Katrina Larson



To the Editor,

courtesy photo by Katrina Larson



I believe this is important information for the public to know. This is a person who is running for an important position in our county. She is very biased politically, which is fine except when you are running for a position that requires you to be fair and unbiased. I did not take this photo; another teacher took it. In response Abby said, “What are they going to do? Fire me?” This photo was taken on June 2, 2022. The day before the last day of school and her retirement.