Brooke Jean Mead passed away at the age of 10 on October 13, 2022, after her lifelong battle with cerebral palsy. She was born on May 14, 2012, to Billy and Andrea (Straus) Mead of Granby, CO. After her mother Andrea lost her battle with cancer, Brooke and Billy welcomed Kathy Mead into their family. Kathy was a wonderful stepmother to Brooke and loved her dearly.



Brooke was adored by so many in the Grand County community, and her smile touched the hearts of anyone she met. Brooke loved the company of other children, but especially her little brother Mason, little sister McKenzie, and her very special friend Obi. Brooke was in the 5th grade at Granby Elementary School where she had many, many friends. She enjoyed the time she spent with her classmates, and the many adventures she shared with her caregiver and friend Ashley Jenkins.



Brooke’s favorite things included sounds, music, lights, and the movie “Frozen.” Brooke now walks in heaven alongside her mother Andrea Mead and grandfather William (Tiny) Mead. She leaves behind her father Billy Mead, stepmother Kathy Mead, brother Mason, and sister McKenzie of Granby, CO, her grandmother Richy Mead, aunt Michelle (Paul) Romero of Kremmling, CO, grandparents Sandy and Al Straus, uncle Jonathan (Chelsie) Straus of Beal City, MI, uncle Jeremy (Tiffany) Straus of Florence, SC, and many great aunts, great uncles, and cousins.



Brooke had a large loving family and an immeasurable number of friends that will always remember the ray of light she brought to their lives. A memorial service will be held at Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA of the Rockies on Saturday, October 22, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children’s Hospital.