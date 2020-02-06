Chief Lucas faces charges

On Friday, February 7, the 14th Judicial District brought charges against Chief Jamie Lucas, which included 15 misdemeanors. The charges essentially centered around his handling of the case involving the three juveniles in an animal abuse case. However there was one surprise, with a traffic violation where Chief Lucas had assisted an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. The deputy had seen a driver pass other vehicles recklessy and asked for Chief Lucas’ assistance in detaining and ticketing the driver. Chief Lucas cited the driver using the location outside of town where the Sheriff’s deputy saw the violation take place, and noted on the ticket the Sheriff’s deputy would provide the testimony.



As was the case with the juveniles, the ticket given to the driver was for Kremmling’s municipal court not county court. Judge Ron Carlson of Kremmling’s municipal court has the option to drop all of these charges, but did not confirm if he was going to do this at time of press. The 14th District Judicial District Attorney Matt Karzen did say his office would not pursue further charges against the juveniles.



Chief Lucas is scheduled to appear in court in front of Judge Nicholas Cantanzarite on March 17, 2020. His defense team is expected to request

a special prosecutor going forward.



In an informal gathering of community members at the 9&40, Chief Lucas addressed his supporters stating he would fight this and nothing he had done should have resulted in charges.



Chief Lucas is still on paid administrative leave. It is unknown how the Town will proceed, but Town trustees have vocalized support for the Chief.