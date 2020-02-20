Elevation Festival – July 11 & 12

Line-up includes Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson

In its third year, the Elevation Festival continues to grow in size, aspiration, and reach. With its recent announcement of headlining acts, Jase Robertson of Duck Dynasty, and popular pop Christian musician, Micah Tyler, this year’s event is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Event organizers encourage everyone to save the date and reserve the weekend of July 11-12 on your calendars now!



“We feel really good about who we got and how we got here,” said one of the founding organizers, Dennis Carpenter,



“I look for it to be better than ever.” He mentions the event will feature more bouncy houses this year and include a fully staffed Ninja Warrior Course for family fun. A funnel cake vendor will

also be offering new food choices.



The Elevation Festival is held at the West Grand High School campus and is a completely free event, from food to entertainment, thanks to the generosity of anonymous donors. The Forward Motion Park, in front of the high school, is used in its entirety with food vendors, bouncy houses and volleyball nets. Professional skateboarders demonstrate feats of skills in the skateboard park and little ones play in the splash pad.

Micah Tyler will be taking to the stage on Saturday night.





A professional stage and sound system is set up at the edge of the lawn, providing the perfect setting for musicians to entertain and inspire with their lyrics. Among this year’s line-up is the Petersen Family Bluegrass Band from Branson, Missouri. The family show features bluegrass, gospel, country, and comedy performed by four siblings (Katie, Ellen, Matt and Julianne), their mom, and dear friend Emmett Franz.



Saturday’s musical line-up will be punctuated by featured speaker, Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson, while the evening’s action will culminate in a much-anticipated performance by Micah Tyler, known for hits such as Never Been a Moment and Different.



Sunday will continue with morning worship and testimony. A free lunch will then be offered for festival-goers.

The Petersens Bluegrass Band from Missouri features comedy, Gospel, bluegrass and country.





“Our goal is to bring hope to people and celebrate what we have,” said Carpenter, who explains the original intent of the Elevation Festival was to celebrate all of God’s goodness in Grand County, to give hope to the hopeless, and to unify the churches throughout the county.



It has done this and more as representatives from Parshall Chapel, Granby Assembly Church, The Gathering, Gore Range Baptist Church, Granby Baptist Church, Winter Park Christian Church, the Grand Catholic Churches, and Kremmling Community Church have joined in helping to organize the festival. “For us to work together arm-in-arm has been a success,” adds Kelsey Hargadine, whose vision and planning continues to help format the Elevation Festival.