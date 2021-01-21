Middle Park Health works to administer COVID 19 vaccine

by Marissa Lorenz

Middle Park Health (MPH) is now offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics in both Kremmling and Granby.



The health care provider is currently administering the Moderna vaccine to individuals in phase 1B group 1, focusing on first doses for residents age 70 or older, as directed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s vaccine distribution plan.

Residents interested in receiving the vaccine must register online through Grand County Public Health. If MPH is selected on the registration form as the Primary Care Provider (PCP), MPH staff will call residents to schedule an appointment at the most convenient clinic location. Both established and new patients may select MPH on the form.



Appointments are necessary as vaccine clinic staff must be prepared with the appropriate amount of vaccine and administration supplies. Scheduled appointments facilitate the distribution and monitoring process and help to minimize wasted vaccine.

If a community member receives their first dose through MPH, they will automatically be listed to receive a second dose through the hospital district. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine is due 28 days after the first dose. MPH staff will call residents to schedule a second appointment as that due date gets near.

Current COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled at the Middle Park Fairgrounds in Kremmling on January 25 and 28 and at River Run Ranch in Granby on January 26 and 27. Appointments will be scheduled between 1:00pm and

5:00pm. Additional clinics will be organized, depending on the availability of vaccine in the county.



To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, complete the form linked at www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine. Individuals who fall under later phases of the vaccine distribution may still register but will not receive an appointment until the State indicates a move to those phases.



If a qualifying resident has already completed the Public Health form but did not indicate MPH as their PCP, they can still be scheduled at one of the vaccine clinics by calling MPH at 970-724-4718.