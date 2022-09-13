MULTI-AGENCY PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING SCHEDULED ON SEPTEMBER 23 

GRAND COUNTY, CO – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Granby Police Department, Fraser Winter Park Police Department and Grand County Office of Emergency Management, in conjunction with over 18 local, state and federal emergency response agencies will be participating in an Integrated Response Exercise on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Middle Park High School within the Town of Granby. The training will take place between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will be multiple emergency vehicles, aircraft and loud noises in the area throughout the day. Please do not call 9-1-1 regarding this event.

Training Overview

Made possible by a grant through the Department of Homeland Security, instructors from Louisiana State University graciously agreed to provide this training in Grand County at no cost to participating agencies.

This course is designed to improve interagency collaboration during a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive (CBRNE) incident. Disciplines within a community must be able to recognize their roles and the roles of other first responder disciplines when preparing for and responding to disasters. The course examines integration and command structure within a jurisdiction.

Using a whole community approach, the course provides an opportunity for a jurisdiction to examine its overall preparedness capability. This goal is accomplished through interactive discussions between functional groups, collaborative planning, and participation in a day-long field training scenario, which presents participants with an incident that significantly challenges existing resources throughout their jurisdiction.

Training Location

The training will take place at Middle Park High School in Granby. Due to the size and availability of the High School on September 23 (as our districts do not have school on Fridays), the High School makes an ideal training location. We are appreciative to the East Grand School District for the use of their facility.

Local Traffic Impacts

County Road 61 will be closed during this training from County Road 611 to 2nd and Diamond Avenue in Granby. Residents are encouraged to enter and exit the area using 4th Street.

Questions

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Granby Police Department at (970) 887-3007.

