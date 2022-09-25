Obituary: Marilee Newberry

Marilee Newberry was born August 5, 1940, in Canon City, Colorado to Sim and Margaret Cingoranelli and passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2022, in Grand Junction, CO.

Marilee lived in Climax, CO when she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Newberry while working in the rec center. They were married on October 23, 1956, in Leadville, CO. They had Debra Lee Newberry in Denver, CO while they lived in Climax. They moved to Gas Hills, WY, and had Robert Anthony Newberry and Randy Edward Newberry in Riverton, WY. They moved to Idaho Springs, CO where they resided for several years. While they were in Idaho Springs, Marilee enjoyed cheering her children on while they participated in football, baseball, basketball, and musical events.

When the kids were in their middle school years, Marilee earned her GED. She proceeded to go on to business school and received her degree. Marilee worked at Straight Creek during the construction of the Eisenhower tunnel. She started working at Henderson Mine and Mill in the Human Resource Department in the 70s. She worked at the mine site until they transferred over to the mill site in 1974, where she retired as the HR director.

They built their dream home on Ute Pass (Parshall, CO), not far from the mill site, with the help of family and many friends. They lived there for over 35 years. Due to health reasons, in 2016, they moved to Grand Junction to a beautiful home that they enjoyed.

No matter where they lived, she treated everyone as family. She always had a smile and welcomed you with open arms into their home. Needless to say, she was loved by many.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling, softball, and reading but her BIGGEST LOVE was watching and following her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in whatever activity they were participating in, nieces and nephews too. Sometimes the refs or umps weren’t always right, so she would let them know. There were many trips made around the state of Colorado and to Michigan.

Marilee was preceded in death by her parents (Sim and Margaret), her sister (Judy), her brother (Eddie), her son (Tony), and many special relatives.

Marilee is survived by her husband, Robert Newberry, daughter, Debra Manuel (Stan), son, Randy Newberry (Toni), daughter-in-law, Jeanne Newberry (Tony), brother, Sim Cingoranelli (Linda), Barbara Cingoranelli (Eddie), 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” on October 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Newberry residence in Grand Junction, CO.