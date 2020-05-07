UNSUNG HEROES: UNSUNG HEROES: Rolie Levercom

by Kim Cameron

For the last six years, Rolie Levercom has been at the helm of Family Dollar. In fact, he became the manager of the store when it was a mere four months old.



Since that time, he has continually embraced opportunities to give back to the Kremmling community, and often offers a chance for those who donate items to put their name in a drawing for a $25 gift card, which he donates personally.



He originally came up with the idea to offer a drawing for a $25 gift card to support the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo. Backpacks were being given as prizes at the kids’ games and Rolie helped fill them with back-to-school items with the help of customers and friends who could enter the drawing with a donation. He has also supported West Grand Wishes’ Christmas gift giving with the use of drawings.



Rolie perfected the art of engaging his customers in a local cause with his $25 gift cards he generously provides himself.



He is now doing this for the Mountain Family Center’s food bank in Kremmling after hearing there were shortages at the food bank.



“People are out of work in our community, and we need to reach out and support them,” said Rolie who understands how meaningful a helping hand and a little support can be. Rolie recalls raising his five children in Minnesota and that, “… My kids went without many, many times, I always thought if I could give back, I would.”



He adds, “I have met a lot of people in Kremmling. I have been supported by many people here.”



His three year battle with cancer has also put things into perspective for him, “I love Kremmling and I love my customers” says Rolie who has worked throughout his chemo treatments, never letting customers know when he may be feeling less than his best.



“I am a customer service focused person,” says Rolie. “I always want to have a smile for customers.”



As his donations to the food bank are now in its third week and approaching the $4000 mark, Rolie is appreciative of the other local businesses who have rallied to help fill the bed of his pick-up truck with food items for the food bank.



He gives a shout-out to Jon Harvey of the Dean West, Laura Pettett of the Kremmling West End Liquor, Carrie George of Keller Williams Top of the Rockies real estate office, and Rebecca Guthrie of ReMax Red. He then adds that the businesses

put the Mountain Family Center’s name in for the $25 gift card drawing giving the Mountain Family Center a chance to benefit even more.



Not only does Rolie put up the cash for the $25 gift cards, he and his wife Michelle also donate more money each week – sometimes $200-$300 each week. He also admits he has to go in extra early to shop through the store to buy needed goods with the donated money.

“I love to give back what I can give back,” he reiterates and adds of the donations, “My money and their money goes a long way.”



A former Marine, Rolie admits he has high standards of himself

as well as his employees.



He even sets this standard for himself when it comes to refining mouth-watering recipes with

his smoker at home. He shares these creative recipes with his Facebook friends and often hears feedback from customers as they go through his check-out line.



“I like to think outside of the box when I smoke items, not just brisket. I have smoked pineapple lasagna,

taco salad… I like to try different things. If I don’t like it, I won’t make it again,” says Rolie with a laugh.



Rolie also likes to fish and camp. Rolie turns 66 in September, but says retirement is a ways off for him because he, “Just loves what he does.” He continues, “I thank all of my customers. I just love them all and that’s what makes it hard to leave.



In the future, he plans to eventually head back to Minnesota where his children and grandchildren are. He has four daughters, one son, seven granddaughters and one grandson. He laughs about the disproportionate amount of girls in the family, and recalls fondly the years spent coaching his girls’ soccer teams for nearly 18 years.

“I am missing stuff in Minnesota and will go back someday,” said Rolie.

To nominate an unsung hero email [email protected] or call 970-509-0547.