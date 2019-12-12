BOCC approves new library board of directors

by Marissa Lorenz



At the most recent meeting of the Grand County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), Commissioners welcomed Polly Gallagher of the Grand County Library District (GCLD), in order to approve the appointment of two new Trustees to the Library Board.



Gallagher presented Jeremy Krones and Janet Thomas as having been unanimously selected for recommendation by the GCLD Board of Trustees at their regular November meeting. Krones and Thomas were among three applicants to be interviewed at that meeting.



Gallagher provided brief introductions of the two in a letter to the BOCC. Of Mr. Krones, she said, “Jeremy Krones may be a familiar face to you through his work as director of Colorado Headwaters Land Trust. Since Mr. Krones’ move to Grand County, he has been an avid library user. He is an advocate for access to literature, education, and recreation.” In his application to the Board, Krones indicated that “managing landscape conservation groups in the West has educated me on how to approach the more delicate issues in our society and gain sympathy for disparate views and opinions.” And that he recognizes that “libraries provide a place not only of education and enlightenment,

but of community gathering, personal growth, and stability for both adults and children who might not find such stability elsewhere.



Of Ms. Thomas, Gallagher stated, “Janet Thomas is a newly retired school librarian. She believes in the importance of public libraries as an asset to a community and recognizes the value libraries have in supporting individuals of all ages.” Thomas put forward her commitment to the District in her letter of interest, stating, “I would do my best to learn about the programs that do exist in our District and support them in the community. I am not shy about promoting the value of libraries and fundraising for the expansion of our District’s libraries and their continued success.”



Commissioners were unified in their approval of the recommendations. Krones will serve out the term for District 2 Trustee Max Frazier, to expire December 31, 2020. Thomas begins a new three-year term for the at-large position previously held by Trustee Kim Cameron, who has chosen to pursue other interests, rather than re-apply to the GCLD Board. Thomas will serve through December, 2022.



In response to the new opportunity, Krones offered a statement through Gallagher, saying, “As a lifelong reader and advocate of a liberal education, I find libraries to be the epicenter of ongoing personal growth and learning in any community, from New York City to Grand Lake. I most look forward to growing the library community through strategic advocacy and collaboration throughout Grand County.”



At the meeting, Gallagher also asked the BOCC to correct a mistake in the recording of GCLD President Sally Leclair’s term of service as representative of District 1. Records indicate Leclair was renewed by the BOCC for a one-year term in September, 2018. The GCLD Board of Trustees had recommended a three-year renewal, the regular term defined by Library policy. The appointment was corrected for a term to run through December, 2021.