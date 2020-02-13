Special district elections petitions turn in by Feb. 28

Special districts in the Town of Kremmling are gearing up for their elections. Self-nomination and acceptance forms are due February 28.

Kremmling Sanitation

The Kremmling Sanitation District will hold an election on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to elect two directors to serve 3-year terms. The directors up for re-election are David Sammons and Eric Bradley. Other current board members are Jason Bock, Dwayne Uhrich and Kenny Bentler.



Eligible electors of the Kremmling Sanitation District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the Designated Election Official, Rich Rosene. The forms are available at the Kremmling Town Hall located at 200 Eagle Avenue. The Town Hall is open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.



The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on Friday, February 28, 2020. The deadline to submit an affidavit of intent to be a write-in candidate is close of business on Monday, March 2, 2020. Applications for an absentee ballot must be received by the Designated Election Official no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.



The board meets on the second Monday of each month at

6:00 pm. The public is welcome to attend to see how the board operates to provide your sanitary sewer services.



For more information, please contact Rich Rosene, District Manager, at the town hall at (970) 724-3249.

Kremmling Memorial Hospital Board upcoming election

The Kremmling Memorial Hospital District Board will be electing two directors for three year terms. Up for election are Mark “Bernie” Murphy who is term limited, and Carol Peterson. Other board members currently on the board include Gary

Bumgarner, Kelly Johnson and Jodi Docheff. The board normally meets the last Thursday of the month.



Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms are now available to be picked-up at the Middle Park Health Human Resources office and are due back by February 28, 2020.



The election will be on May 5, 2020 and is a polling place election. It will also include the following ballot question –



Shall Kremmling Memorial Hospital district, without increasing taxes, and to restore local authority that was denied in 2005 to local governments by the Colorado Legislature, be authorized to provide high-speed internet services (advanced services), telecommunication services, and/or cable television services as defined by section 29-27-101-304 of the Colorado Revised Statutes including but not limited to any new or improved high bandwidth services based on future technologies, either directly, and/or indirectly with public and/or private sector partners, to residents, businesses, schools, libraries, nonprofit entities, and other users of such services, without limiting its home rule authority?

Kremmling Fire Protection Board upcoming election

The Kremmling Fire Protection District will have three board positions open. They have five board members that consist of Donald Eggers, Jim Sloan, Scott Spade, James White and Alan Hassler. Seats that are up for election are Donald Eggers, James White, and Alan Hassler. The fire board meets on the second Thursday of each month.



Self-nominations and Acceptance forms can currently be picked up at the Kremming Fire Station and must be returned by Friday, February 28, 2020 by 5 p.m. The election will be May 5, 2020 if enough parties are interested in running.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES PRIMARIES Return by March 3

The Grand County Clerk and Recorder’s office has sent Presidential Primary Election ballots to all active registered voters. This is the first presidential primary in Colorado in 20 years.



Unaffiliated voters will have the opportunity to choose the Republican or Democrat ballot, but cannot vote both. Grand County Clerk and Recorder, Sara Rosene did noted the timing of mailing the ballots can make selection of candidates harder because some candidates could withdraw from the race such as Democratic candidate John K. Delaney who officially withdrew, but his name still appears on the ballot.



Ballots need to be returned no later than Tuesday, March 3.