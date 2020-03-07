BLM to host public meeting on plans to improve Strawberry recreation area

KREMMLING, Colo. – The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an open house meeting in Fraser March 11 to discuss plans to improve access and trails in the popular Strawberry Special Recreation Management Area. The meeting will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Headwaters Trails Alliance, 120 Zerex St.

Under the proposal, more than seven miles of existing trails would be improved and five miles of new trails would be constructed in the Strawberry SRMA, which is managed for an emphasis on mountain biking. Additionally, more than four miles of trails would be re-routed to make them more sustainable, and about four miles would be rehabilitated. The proposal also includes plans to improve four trailhead parking areas in the SRMA.

“We have worked closely with partners to develop this 18-mile trail system proposal,” said Kremmling Field Manager Bill Mills. “These improvements will help keep the Strawberry SRMA a premier mountain biking experience in Grand County.”

The proposal and associated environmental assessment will be available for public comment beginning March 11 at: https://go.usa.gov/xdECB. Comments need to be received by April 10, 2020, and may be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Bureau of Land Management, Attn: John Monkouski, P.O. Box 68, Kremmling, CO 80459.

Last year, recreation on land managed by the BLM in Colorado generated $618 million and supported more than 5,000 jobs.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment—including your personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

-BLM-