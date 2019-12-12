Single Vehicle Crash resulting

On Wednesday December 11, 2019 at approximately 1830 hours Colorado State Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash, County Road 19 approximately milepost 1 this location is approximately 13 miles from Kremmling, in Grand County, Colorado.

A vehicle was traveling on Grand County Road 19, southbound at approximately milepost 1. The vehicle stopped on a down grade and the driver exited the vehicle to remove tire chains and did not engage the parking brake or gear the vehicle (standard transmission). The vehicle 1 began to travel down the embankment and the driver made multiple attempts to renter the vehicle and stop it before he ran in front of the vehicle, in what we believe was an attempt to stop it. The vehicle travelled over the driver and drug him for a distance before travelling off the right side of the roadway. The driver detached from the undercarriage and came to rest of off the right side of the roadway. The continued for several hundred feet and came to rest with no observable damage near Highway 134.

Grand County Deputy initially located the vehicle near Highway 134 and after a search of the area located the driver. Who was deceased at the scene.

County Road 19 was closed briefly and alternating traffic was allowed during the investigation.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Traffic was light, the roadway was snowpacked at the time of the crash and no adverse weather conditions were noted in the immediate area. Impairment is suspected as a factors at this time.